Vogue Awards: Red Alert For Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut. Janhvi Kapoor Takes Opposite Route

Katrina, Kangana and Janhvi impressed the fashion police

Highlights Kangana opted for Gaurav Gupta couture for the evening Katrina turned heads in a scarlet ensemble by Ong Oaj Pairam Janhvi wore a feathered Ralph and Russo gown

Hey guys, it's time... it's time to meet the guests who turned the Vogue Beauty Awards on Tuesday night into a very stylish affair. On the red carpet, the Bollywood squad was headlined by A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha while Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor also set the flashbulbs popping incessantly. Scarlet appeared to be a clear favourite amongst the guests last night - Katrina turned heads in a flowy wrap-around gown from the studios of Ong Oaj Pairam while Kangana picked her floor-sweeping ensemble from the collections of Gaurav Gupta. Dia Mirza also made a strong case for red in a Nikhil Thampi creation.

Red alert!

Red alert was also issued by the likes of Raveena Tandon, who was gorgeous in a sequinned number from the shelves of Drenusha Xharra and Yami Gautam, who smartly walked the red carpet in a designer pant-suit designed by Alena Akhmadullina.

Smart and classy!

Meanwhile, look who stole the spotlight! A round of applause for Janhvi Kapoor, who arrived at the party in a very Cannes-like caped ensemble hand-picked from the galleries of Ralph and Russo. Janhvi Kapoor, wow. Actress Esha Gupta also opted for the feathered look, pairing a silver skirt with a white, cut-out blouse. Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha was fresh as a daisy in a pale-pink sequinned off-shoulder dress.

Janhvi and others turned heads

Gold and metallic hues were also added to last night's fashion palette as Sonakshi Sinha walked the red carpet in an Ali Younes gown and Daisy Shah walked in in a thigh-high slit ensemble by Nitya Bajaj. We love her hair-do! Sacred Games' Kubbra Sait knows just how to pull off a ruffled outfit with a plunging neckline - she wore an Alpana Neeraj gown.

Shades of metallic!

A fashion gala is never complete with a few celebrities showing up in black and Tuesday's party was no exception courtesy of Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi, Mandira Bedi and Mithila Palkar.

Black beauties on the red carpet!

Couple entries were granted to Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Couples' corner

The men's section was well represented by Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan and others, all of who were suited up in style. The guest list at the Vogue Beauty Awards also included names like Shikha Talsania, Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Sumeet Vyas, Mallika Sherawat and Tanisha Mukherji.