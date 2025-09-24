Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Spotted In London With Son Akaay, Fans Say "Enjoy Family Time"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once again spotted in London. They were seen taking a stroll with their baby boy, Akaay. Both were dressed casually, with Virat opting for a brown sweatshirt and denim, and Anushka wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with matching trousers.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of one of their favourite celebrity couples, calling them "cute".

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma were spotted in London, a few days back.

How Fans Reacted

The comments section was flooded with reactions to the new pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

One fan wrote, "They are humans too! They also want to live like normal people. Good decision to shift to the UK!"

Another remarked, "He looks so happy and peaceful, Indian paparazzi ruined his privacy."

A further comment read, "Stay in London, cutie. Enjoy family time..."

One Internet user added, "It was heartwarming to see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma together after a long time."

Another fan reacted, "The POWER COUPLE spotted together in London... King & Queen vibes always."

Last Spotting

Just last month, videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in London, having a friendly chat with the locals, were widely shared. In a video posted by a fan page on Instagram, the couple looked happy as they took a casual stroll through the city.

In the same video, Anushka was seen engaging in a brief conversation with two passers-by, while Virat joined in the banter, flashing a happy smile.

About Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London following the birth of their second child, son Akaay, in February 2024. The pair, who got married in 2018, are also proud parents to their daughter Vamika, born in 2021.

Virat Kohli last represented India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was set to feature in Chakda Express, a film based on the life of former Indian women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, which has since been shelved.

In A Nutshell

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have moved to London to raise their children, Vamika and Akaay, and to lead a more normal life away from the spotlight. The two were once again seen out and about in London, enjoying a stroll with their younger son, Akaay.

