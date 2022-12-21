Viral: When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed He Was Writing An Acting Journal For Daughter Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana rarely shares a post on her Instagram handle, but whenever she does, it immediately goes viral on the Internet. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, she shared pictures of a journal she received from her father Shah Rukh. Now, an old video of the superstar from Anupam Kher's show, The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, is doing rounds where he spoke about the same journal. In the viral video, SRK revealed what he has written in his acting journal.

In 2014, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai and revealed that he is writing an acting journal only for his daughter Suhana. He said, "I really want my daughter to be an actor. So I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young, so as a form of respect she might read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes in my heart about acting, I write it down."

When Anupam Kher asked, "So you are writing a book on acting for your daughter," to this, Shah Rukh replied, "Yes, only for her. I am writing my personal experiences in short 3-4 lines. I feel like writing it for her. Because I think I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to tell about it to my co-actors, they avoid that. So I want my daughter to read and learn from that book."

Anupam Kher also asked if he has thought of a name for the book, to this, SRK said, "It's called 'To Suhana, on acting. From Papa.'"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.