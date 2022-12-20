The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda And Others Arrive In Style At A Party

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor pictured in the city.

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others were pictured in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Suhana looked pretty in a red bodycon dress, while Khushi opted for a violet short dress. Agastya looked dapper in a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans. Other stars, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda, were also pictured. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar smiled for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Seeing the images it seems the makers have organized a wrap party in the city. Tara Sharma (who will be playing the role of a mother in the movie) and Delnaaz Irani were also clicked at the party.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor posed with co-star Yuvraj Menda.

The Archies star cast smiled for the cameras.

Zoya Akhtar's OOTD was a black and white co-ord set.

Delnaaz Irani looked pretty in a blue ensemble.

Tara Sharma smiled for the cameras.

On Monday, Zoya Akhtar announced the film wrap on her Instagram handle. She shared many pictures from the sets of the film and wrote, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

Soon after she shared the post, Ananya Panday wrote, "Can't wait," Farah Khan wrote, "Congratulations zoeyyyy," while Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart emoticon.

Netflix also announced the film wrap with some new pictures on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen!" Check out the post below:

The Archies will release on Netflix, next year.