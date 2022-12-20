Suhana Khan Takes 'Inspiration' From A Journal Gifted By 'Papa' Shah Rukh Khan. Actor Replies

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana. (courtesy: iamsrk) (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies soon. After announcing the wrap of her debut movie, Suhana shared a post on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of a journal she received from her father, Shah Rukh. On Tuesday, she shared pictures of the journal that included acting notes written by the superstar over the years. The first image shows the cover of the journal with Suhana's hand over it. In the next image, she gives a sneak peek of the first page, and the text on the page reads, "This journal belongs to Suhana Khan. By: Papa." The next page read, "On Acting." The last photo partially shows the actor's notes from the year 2014. Sharing the pictures, Suhana captioned it as "Tuesday Inspiration," followed by a heart emoticon.

Soon after Suhana Khan shared the post, her father, Shah Rukh Khan, was quick to drop a comment. Calling her "Little one," he wrote, "Everything I don't know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one." Suhana's mom Gauri Khan's friends Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor also dropped comments. Shweta wrote, "Incredible," while Maheep simply dropped heart emoticons.

Here's what Suhana Khan posted:

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's comment below:

Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Mihir Ahuja.

On Monday, Zoya Akhtar announced the film wrap of The Archies and shared many pictures on her Instagram handle. Check out the post below:



The Archies is expected to release next year on Netflix.