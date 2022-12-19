The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And Khushi Kapoor Wrap Their Debut Film Like This

Zoya Akhtar shared this picture. (courtesy: zoieakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar has dropped an update on her upcoming movie The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The Filmmaker dropped many pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram handle and announced the film wrap. Suhana, Agastya and Khushi will be making their big Bollywood debut with the film. The first image is of a clapboard, while the second image is a group photo featuring the entire cast and crew. In the third pic, we can see a cake with The Archies clapboard. In the fourth picture, Zoya, with Agastya, Suhana and others, can be seen cutting the cake. In the last image, Suhana, Khushi and Agastya happily pose for the camera with Zoya and co-stars Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina. The entire team can be seen in blue and maroon T-shirts with The Archies printed on it.

Sharing the post, Zoya Akhtar captioned it as "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude." Check out the post below:

Netflix also announced the film wrap with some new pictures on its official Instagram handle and captioned it as "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen!"

Take a look:

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Tiger Baby Films, the movie is based on a popular comic of the same name. It is set in the 1960s and tells a story about friendship, love, heartbreaks and more. The movie will premiere on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

So, are you excited?