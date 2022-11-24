Just Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Tara Sharma And The Archies Gang Chilling Together

Tara Sharma with The Archies co-stars. (courtesy: tarasharmasaluja)

Tara Sharma, who is also a part of Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies, shared a picture of herself along with co-stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Santana Roach chilling together. Tara revealed in her caption that "this is not on set, so not revealing anything. Was on a break day." The post was meant to be a belated birthday wish for Agastya Nanda, who turned 22 on Wednesday. "A very Happy Birthday belatedly and lots of good wishes and love from us all Agastya Archu Beta haaha ... From making my acting debut with your Maamu Abhishek Bachchan (in the film Om Jai Jagadish) to now acting in a film with you (guess my role guys) it is a pleasure to be sharing screen space and working together, although mine is a small role so just for a little time," read Tara Sharma's caption.

She added, "I'm so impressed by you and all the kids and cast and crew of the film. You good naturedly making fun of me on set haaha, reminds me of Abhishek and your polite, gentle warmth and talent is endearing! Good luck with everything! Chalo now I am fully sounding like an Aunty so I better zip it! Here in the pic with lovely Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Santana Roach. Missed the rest of the fab bunch in the pic."

Take a look at Tara Sharma's post:

Earlier this month, Tara Sharma posted this picture with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. She revealed in the post, that she plays the mother of one of the characters in the films, she did not say whose mom she plays. "Anyone guessing who's Mum I play? Hint: not one of these in the pic but someone I am very fond of too and would shower all this praise onto too! And probably have a joke played on me in return haaha," read an excerpt from her post.

The first look from the film released earlier this year. Netflix India's caption on the film's teaser read: "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archies is being directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film features Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica and Khushi Kapoor as Betty. The film will release on Netflix.