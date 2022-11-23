Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Nephew Agastya Nanda Is A Major Throwback

Agastya Nanda in a throwback photo. (courtesy: bachchan)

Happy birthday, Agastya Nanda. Agastya, who is soon to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, turned a year older today and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. On the occasion, Agastya received a message from his uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan as well. Abhishek shared a photo that features Agastya as a young boy grinning widely for the camera. Sharing the photo, Abhishek said, “Happy birthday Aggie, Love you.” Zoya Akhtar also replied to the post with a heart emoji. Several fans of the Bachchan family also wished Agastya in the comments section. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is the grandson of acting legends Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan and the son of Rahul Nanda and Shweta Bachchan.

On the happy occasion, Shweta Bachchan too shared a special post for her son. She wrote: “Happy Birthday son. Nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop.” Chunky Panday, Kunal Kapoor and Agastya's sister Navya Nanda wished him in the comments section.

Several weeks ago, Shweta Bachchan also shared a still from Agastya Nanda's upcoming project. She attached it to a lovely note that said, “Go forth and conquer hearts young'uns sing your songs and tell your stories. It's your turn now, make it count. Zoya Akhtar, you're the coolest Pied Piper ever [heart emoji] you.”

On his last birthday too, Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback picture and said, “Happy 21 son.”

Here's another image of Agastya Nanda chilling at home shared by mom Shweta Bachchan on Instagram. She attached it to the caption, “On rainy afternoons we do the couch potato.”

Agastya Nanda will be seen in The Archies with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor among others.