Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: 'You Are Stealing All My Clothes,' Says Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya

Big B with grandson Agastya. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday was full of surprises. The actor, who hosts the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, had two special guests on Tuesday's episode - wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek, who surprised him on the sets. Meanwhile, other members of the family sent messages for the veteran actor. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, in his audio visual message, said, "I hope one day I can make you proud. Who will say that you are 80 years old? You are stealing all my clothes and shoes." He jokingly added, "I want them back." Big B's granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda also sent a message. "To me you are my nana and friend. You have taught us meaning of family, love you so much," she said.

On her Instagram profile, Navya wished her grandfather with this throwback picture. She quoted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Agnipath in her caption. "Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agnipath, Agnipath, Agnipath. There never has, never will be anyone like you, happy birthday nana," wrote Navya.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of veteran actors Amitabh and Jay Bachchan, married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.

Agastya Nanda will soon make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Sridevi and Bomey Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.