On 'Grand Old Man' Amitabh Bachchan's 80th Birthday, Shweta And Navya Wished Him With Throwbacks

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli shared these pictures. (courtesy: shwetabachchan/navyananda)

Bollywood's one and only Angry Young Man Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today. On the special occasion, his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli chose a unique way to wish the actor. Shweta Bachchan shared many throwback pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her father. The many pictures included a picture of young Amitabh Bachchan posing with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and other family members, while Shweta even shared a few black and white pictures from her childhood. She wrote a beautiful poem in her caption. It read, "Peera nu mai seen laavan, Te mai hasdi javan, Dhoopan de naal lad lad ke, Mai laabhiya apni chavan. Dukh vi apne, such vi apne, Mai te bas yeh jaana. Sab nu samajh ke ki karna ae, Dil nu yeh samjhavan, Tu jhum jhum jhum jhum, Tu jhum jhum jhum jhum - To my grand old man Happy 80th birthday."

Shweta Bachchan's post caught the attention of many. Soha Ali Khan reacted to the post and commented, "Happy happy birthday Amit uncle, lots of love." Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG! Waheguru lambiyaan umra bakshe" (May god bless you with long life). Anaita Shroff's comment read, "Happy 80th." Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart on Shweta's post.

Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a childhood picture of herself with her nana (grandfather). Sharing the post on Instagram, Navya wrote a few lines from Big B's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Agnipath poem in her caption. It read, "Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agnipath, Agnipath, Agnipath. There never has, never will be anyone like you, happy birthday nana."

Navya's post caught the attention of Ananya Panday, who wrote, "Best ever" in the comment section.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film Goodbye recently released in theaters. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Big B will be soon seen in Sooraj Barjatiya'sUunchai.