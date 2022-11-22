Shweta Bachchan Shares An Early Birthday Post For Son Agastya Nanda: 'You Make Me Smile Extra Wide'

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan has dropped an early birthday wish for her son Agastya Nanda on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter shared a major throwback picture of her son in which he is happily posing for the camera. Along with a photo, Shweta dropped a sweet note that read, "Happy Birthday son nobody quite sees the world the way you do, a little too wise even at this age. You make me smile extra wide. Never stop." Soon after Shweta shared the post, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Agastya will be celebrating his birthday on November 23.

Shweta Bachchan's friends also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy Happy birthday," while Sikandar Kher dropped heart and balloon emoticons.

Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Soon, he is going to make his big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie will release on Netflix, but makers are yet to announce the release date.

Sharing the teaser, the proud mom Shweta Bachchan wrote, "This is their story!" Check out the post below:

Shweta Bachchan often treats her Insta family to adorable pictures of her kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. A few days ago, she shared a major throwback picture of her kids playing with their grandmother Ritu Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter) and captioned it as "The grandest of mothers."

Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. Together they have two kids, Navya and Agastya.