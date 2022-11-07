Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan And Others Add Stardust To This Wedding In Monaco

Karan Johar with Shweta Bachchan. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities recently lit up a wedding in Monaco, pictures from which are trending big time on social media. The celebs attended entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick's wedding festivities over the weekend. Pictures of Gauri Khan from the festivities were shared on fan pages. Karan Johar posted a picture with Shweta Bachchan Nanda from the festivities. "BFFs for life," he captioned the picture. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also shared pictures from the wedding festivities. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha Nanda.

See the photo posted by Karan Johar from the party. Reposting the picture on her Instagram story, Shweta Bachchan wrote in her caption: "My plus 1 from day one."

Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture with aunt Rima Jain, her cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain and her sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra from the wedding that she attended.

Here's a picture of Karisma Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Nitasha Nanda.

Many fan pages dedicated to Gauri Khan shared inside pictures from Ayesha Grover and Nick's wedding festivities. Take a look here:

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger and Brahmastra.