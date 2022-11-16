Khushi Kapoor, Holidaying In Mauritius, Shares Pics

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, shared a set of pictures from her trip to an island nation and no, it isn't Maldives. Khushi Kapoor shared a few shots of the sunset, of the blue waters and of a few dogs on a beach from Mauritius. She also shared a picture-perfect selfie from her getaway. "On an island in the sun," she captioned the post. In the comments section of her post, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies co-star Suhana Khan commented: "These dogs please." Tara Sharma, who also stars in the film, dropped heart emoji in the comments.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's post here:

When Khushi Kapoor is not busy with the shooting of The Archies, she loves to go on holidays. In August, she shared these pictures from Los Angeles and wrote: "Did you really go to LA if you haven't posted a picture of palm trees on your Instagram?"

Before that, Khushi Kapoor shared photos from her Ooty diaries along with The Archies gang.

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also features in Bollywood films. Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with a Hindi adaptation of The Archies, which will also star Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya. The film will be directed by Zoya Akhtar.