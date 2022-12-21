Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Countdown To New Pathaan Song With Deepika Padukone

SRK and Deepika in Jhoome Jo Pathaan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

New day, new look from the upcoming Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a still from the upcoming track and he revealed that the song will release on December 22 at 11 AM (tomorrow). In the poster, both SRK and Deepika can be seen dressed in their fashionable best as they look into the camera. Along with the poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Jhoome Jo Pathaan...meri jaan...mehfil hi lut jaaye! Sabr rakhiye. Kal theek 11 AM! Waada raha Pathaan ka (Have patience. Tomorrow at 11 AM! Pathaan's promise)." He added in his caption: "Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

The first look from the song was shared by a verified fan page of Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter:

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan's style and Panache.

"It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music & we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for."dir#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/MfCc95iIpW — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 20, 2022

Besharam Rang, the first track from the film, released earlier this month and it is a big hit already.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. The film features John Abraham as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Pathaan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all three movies did well at the box office.