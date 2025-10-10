Viral: Veer Pahariya Makes Tara Sutaria Blush With A Playful Kiss At Fashion Show

Veer Pahariya walked for designers Abraham & Thakore at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 last evening. But what stole the spotlight was his playful flying kiss to girlfriend Tara Sutaria, who sat in the front row to cheer him on.

Have a look here:

A while ago, Tara Sutaria made it Instagram official with Veer Pahariya by sharing some loved-up glam pictures. The two have been spotted several times at airports and events.

When Tara Sutaria Blew A Kiss To Veer Pahariya At A Fashion Show

Back in July, when the rumour mills were still speculating about something brewing between Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, a similar PDA moment took place at India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi, where Tara walked the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia.

She looked stunning in an ivory and gold corset gown. While the actress was gracefully making her way down the runway, she waved at someone in the front row.

Tara then blew a kiss to Veer, and he didn't waste a second in returning the gesture with a flying kiss of his own.

About Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya

Previously, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. The two parted ways in 2023. In February this year, Aadar married Alekha Advani. Veer Pahariya, on the other hand, previously dated Sara Ali Khan.

Work

On the work front, Veer Pahariya made his acting debut earlier this year in Sky Force, released in January. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the music video Thodi Si Daaru, sung by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal.

In A Nutshell

