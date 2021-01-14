Viral: The One Where Katrina Kaif Dances Like Nobody Is Watching

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Stop, wait and watch Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry. On Thursday, the actress posted a video of herself on her profile, in which she can be seen dancing with all her heart. Dressed in black athleisure, Katrina Kaif can be seen grooving to a song, which she didn't reveal in her video. The actress posted her dance video after a really long time on the photograph-sharing application. She captioned it: "And after a longgggggg time - we're dancing." Needless to say, the actress' fans were thrilled to see her dance in the video and the comments on her post reflect that. The video is burning up Instagram and how. Fire and heart emojis kept popping up in the comments section of Katrina Kaif's post.

Katrina Kaif welcomed 2021 with a bright smile and this super cute post that features her sister Isabelle Kaif, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, opposite Aayush Sharma. Katrina Kaif captioned her post: "365 days of happiness to everyone. #2021."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was earlier slated to release in March last year. It then got shifted to Diwali. The film will hit the screens this year. However, its release date has not been announced yet.