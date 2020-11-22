Katrina Kaif Gets Herself Tested For COVID-19 Before Shoot: 'Safety First'

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

Highlights Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Sunday

She can be seen taking the COVID-19 test in the clip

Katrina looks pretty in a white outfit in the clip

Katrina Kaif, in an Instagram post on Sunday, shared that she got herself tested for COVID-19 before a shoot. The actress, who was in Maldives earlier this month for a commercial shoot, posted a video of herself taking the test because for her, "safety first." In the clip, Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a white outfit and sitting on a chair as a healthcare personnel in PPE kit takes her sample. Sharing the video, Katrina Kaif wrote: "It's gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny, 'always smile')." It appears that Katrina was referring to her hair stylist Daniel Bauer in the caption.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif, few days ago, treated her fans to some stunning pictures of herself from her shoot that took place in Maldives. Haven't seen them yet? No problem. Take a look now:

In one of her previous posts, Katrina Kaif expressed how happy she is to be back at work after the coronavirus lockdown. "Mood. So happy to be getting back to working with my team every day. (Missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif's last film was Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which she co-starred with Salman Khan. She has a couple of films lined up. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment, is slated to release next year.