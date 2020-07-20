Phone Bhoot: Meet Desi Ghostbusters Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter

Phone Bhoot: Katrina with Siddhant and Ishaan. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Searching for "one stop shop for all bhoot related problems"? Don't worry, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are there for you to solve your problems. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, here's the big news. Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant have teamed up for a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot that will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. Sharing the first poster of their upcoming film, which will release in 2021, Katrina Kaif wrote: "The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, Phone Bhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021." Ishaan Khatter, in his announcement post, hilariously revealed that the shoot for the poster was done in March before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus.

He captioned the post like this: "Vaise bhooton pe lockdown laagu nahi hota lekin yeh tasveer March se hi locked thi. Aakhir aa hi gaye bhutani ke. Now back to exorcising." Siddhant Chaturvedi's caption on his announcement post was also a little different: "Triple trouble in bhoot world! Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way."

Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. It is Excel Entertainment's major film announcement after the 2019 hit Gully Boy and their upcoming boxing film Toofaan, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the titular role.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat. Her lined-up projects also include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy while Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film is Bunty Aur Babli 2.