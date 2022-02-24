Viral: Rashmika Mandanna Is 'Minding Her Business' Like Absolute Boss - Watch Her Dance

Rashmika shared a video online (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

When one talks about a happy-go-lucky girl, Rashmika Mandanna's name tops the list. The Pushpa actress recently shared how she is always happy. In the video, Rashmika Mandanna is seen dancing to Drink Water And Mind Your Business. Sharing the video, Rashmika wrote, "People: Rashmika how are you always so happy? Me: (an array of emojis). In the video, she can be seen playing around in the kitchen area with a glass of water in her hands. Rashmika Mandanna's video has more than 17 lakh likes. Elli Avrram commented, "Cutie you are," followed by laughing and monkey emojis. Dressed in a top and denim shorts, Rashmika looks cute in the video.

A few days back, there were rumours that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married. Reportedly, they are dating each other for more than two years. Amid these rumours, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "As usual nonsense.. Don't we just (heart emoji) da news." It is unclear whether the tweet was a reply to the rumours or not. But fans are linking the two.

In an interview with IndiaToday, Rashmika Mandanna talked about marriage and said, "I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. Rashmika has also completed her second Bollywood project, Goodbye.