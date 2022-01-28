Rashmika Mandanna 'Trying To Pose' Is All Of Us. See Pics

Highlights Rashmika Mandanna has shared new photos

In the photos, she is "trying to pose"

Rashmika Mandanna is dressed in a pretty blue lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna has a massive fan following on social media and her posts often make noise on the web and so is the case with her latest photos. Rashmika Mandanna, who has 28.2 million followers on Instagram, shared two photos and in one of the pics, she is showing her "trying to pose" look. The Pushpa: The Rise actress can be seen wearing a blue and gold lehenga, paired with a deep neckline choli and matching dupatta. With her hair pulled back, Rashmika Mandanna completed the look with gold jhumkas and a statement ring. In one of the photos, she is perfectly posing and facing away from the camera. In the second photo, Rashmika is giving a sweet expression and funny pose. Rashmika Mandanna captioned the photos as "Trying to pose be like," followed by laughing out loud emoji.

Rashmika Mandanna's lehenga has been designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and her makeup has been done by Vaishnavi Singh. She has been styled by Stacey Cardoz. Rashmika Mandanna's photos have more than 18 lakh likes and fans are complimenting her.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest photos:

Rashmika Mandanna is an ardent social media user and loves sharing her personal and professional details with her fans.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun was the male lead in the film. Next, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Rashmika will mark her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra. She has also finished the shoot of her second Bollywood movie, in which, she will be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan and the film is titled Goodbye.