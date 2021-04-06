Rashmika Mandanna Said 'Goodbye' To 24 With Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan By Her Side

Amitabh Bachchan with Rashmika Mandanna. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna )

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 25th birthday at work and shared pictures from the festivities on social media. The actress, who is working on her next project Goodbye, shared a set of happy pictures from the film's set. BTW, one of the photos features the actress happily posing with her co-star from the film Amitabh Bachchan. An excited Rashmika described it as a "satisfying day" and she revealed in her caption that she only removed her mask while getting photographed. In the third shot, she can be seen happily posing with a few balloons and her birthday cake. She wrote in her caption: "What a satisfying day looks like... PS_ The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys." She added the hashtag #Goodbye (the film's name). Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in the comments section, wrote: "Happy birthday."

Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl and it is being backed by Ekta Kapoor. Goodbye will be Rashmika's second Bollywood film afterMission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Last month, Rashmika shared a picture from the sets of the film and she wrote in her caption: "Mission Majnu Day 1."

Rashmika Mandanna started her career as a model for a commercial, from where the makers of Kirik Party selected her for the lead role opposite Rakshit Shetty. After the success of her debut film, Rashmika signed Harsha's Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak opposite Ganesh. She has also starred in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, both starring Vijay Deverakonda. She also featured in Sarileru Neekevvaru, with Mahesh Babu.