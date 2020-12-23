Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna Announce New Film Mission Majnu. See First Look Poster

Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SidMalhotra )

Highlights Sidharth and Rashmika announced their new film on Wednesday

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is "inspired by real events"

Shooting for Mission Majnu will start in February

Sidharth Malhotra, on Wednesday, announced his new film Mission Majnu, which will also star Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, marking her debut in Bollywood. Sidharth will play the role of a RAW agent in the film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Announcing their film, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna also shared the first look poster of Mission Majnu. Set in the 1970s and "inspired by real events," the film follows the story of India's "deadliest covert operation undertaken by its intelligence agency behind enemy lines" i.e. in Pakistan. Shooting for Mission Majnu will start in February.

See the first look poster of Mission Majnu here:

The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines !

Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnupic.twitter.com/gYtLkWJKVA — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 23, 2020

Announcing her debut in the Hindi cinema, Rashmika Mandanna tweeted: "Well guys, here's news for you! I'm super glad and excited to be a part of this! Here's to a new journey!"

In a statement, the actress, who is known for her performance in films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Yajamana, said: "I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences. I am grateful to the makers for offering me Mission Majnu which is written beautifully," reported news agency PTI.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said that Mission Majnu is an attempt to showcase the "sacrifices and efforts" of unsung heroes of our country. "There are thousands of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations. Their work often goes unnoticed and Mission Majnu is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)