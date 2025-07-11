Rashmika Mandanna Slammed For Saying She Would Date Someone Like Ranbir Kapoor From <i>Animal</i>: "I Truly Believe..."

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been involved in a horde of controversies, particularly its theme highlighting the alpha-male phenomenon in films.

In a recent conversation with Barkha Dutt, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she would not mind dating someone like Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay from the film. The Internet slammed the actress for supporting such toxic masculinity.

What's Happening

Rashmika Mandanna was recently in conversation with Barkha Dutt, where a fan asked her if she would date a man like Animal's Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) in real life.

Rashmika Mandanna's answer left the audience surprised, and the Internet also trolled her severely.

Rashmika Mandanna said, "I truly believe that if you love someone and someone loves you, the changes will happen."

To which Barkha Dutt asked her, "Do you actually think that you can change people? You know that's a young and romantic idea?"

Explaining her answer, Rashmika added, "I said that because, for example, when you grow up with a partner or someone from a younger age, you are still forming a personality. You are still figuring out what you like and what you do not like. And when you grow up together..."

Furthermore, she said, "When you remember your best friend or your partner being a certain way maybe a decade earlier, suddenly, to the person who they are today, you're just like, 'Do you remember how it was? And do you realise how much we have changed together?"

However, she also mentioned, "Maybe I am just talking about those miracle partners or situations."

Reddit Reactions

Rashmika Mandanna's response did not sit well with the audience.

As her answer went viral on social media, trolls flooded the comments section with harsh criticism.

One Internet user wrote, "It's sad that a lot of girls are told this and moulded in a way to change themselves for the guy. She's a reflection of the society and how India thinks."

Someone else added, "Jo reel life mein fix nahi kar paayi woh real life mein kya fix karegi?", while someone else mentioned, "What world is she living in? Only to defend her mere character, you can't sit there and make such statements. Women are not RESPONSIBLE for fixing anyone."

Another comment read, "She is a major pick me."

One person wrote, "It's embarrassing to see a grown woman say this"

Someone else said, "She messed up here!! The correct answer is - No, I won't date Ranbir's character in Animal in real life."

In A Nutshell

Fans reacted strongly to Rashmika Mandanna's statement on dating a toxic onscreen character like Ranvijay from Animal, which was essayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The Internet was surprised at her response as they trolled her on Reddit.

