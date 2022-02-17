Rashmika Mandanna Is 'Too Young' For Marriage. For Her, Love Is....

Rashmika Mandanna on marriage (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Highlights Rashmika Mandanna talked about marriage and love

She said that she is "too young" for marriage

Rashmika is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, recently talked about love and marriage. In an interview, when Rashmika was asked about marriage, she said that she is "too young" for it. While talking about the institution of marriage with IndiaToday, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable." For Rashmika, love is when one gives respect. Talking about love, she said, "For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it's both ways, not just one."

Rashmika Mandanna is said to be dating co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The two are often spotted having dinner dates. At present, the Pushpa actress is vacationing in Russia and has been sharing photos and videos from her trip. Sharing a photo from her day 1, Rashmika Mandanna had written, "Ready for my day 1 in #Russia."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut in 2016, was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun. She will begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule in March, this year.

Next, Rashmika is all set for her Bollywood debut. She will make her debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She has also completed her second Bollywood movie, which is Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan.