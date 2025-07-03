Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Actress To Receive A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Deepika Padukone has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026. Deepika's name along with other notable personalities from the worlds of recordings, motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance and sports entertainment, were announced at a live press conference from Ovation Hollywood.

What's Happening

Deepika Padukone has scripted history as the first Indian actress to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Along with Deepika, Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Hollywood actress Emily Blunt, French actress Cotillard, Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, Italian actor Franco Nero, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will also be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The honorees were selected by the Walk of Fame selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from "hundreds" of nominations at a meeting on June 20.

The selections were ratified by the Chamber's board of directors on June 25.

"We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026," Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement.

Deepika's Achievements

In the last couple of years, Deepika has made her name familiar in the international circuit as well.

In 2017, Deepika made her Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.

She has featured in TIME's 100 most influential people list and Variety's International Women's Impact Report.

She let her sartorial choices speak loud at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.

In 2023, Deepika was one of the presenters at the Academy Awards.

She introduced Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR to the global audience on stage. The song won the Best Original Score at the Academy Awards that year.

In A Nutshell

