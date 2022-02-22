'As Usual Nonsense,' Tweets Vijay Deverakonda After Those Rashmika Mandanna Rumours

Vijay Deverakonda posted this. (Image courtesy: thedeverakonda)

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda shared a tweet and wrote: "As usual nonsense.. Don't we just (heart emoji) da news." As per the rumours, the actor is reportedly getting married to his friend and co-actor Rashmika Mandanna. It is not clear if the tweet was related to the rumours about the wedding. However, there is no confirmation from the actors. This is not the first time that the two actors have been linked together. They have both previously clarified that they are good friends. Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in two films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

See Vijay Deverakonda's Tweet here:

As usual nonsense..



Don't we just

da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram handle. In the pic, Rashmika can be seen dressed in a black dress. Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote: "Lights, Camera & Action,"

See Rashmika Mandanna's post here:

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the film, Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun. She will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the film, titled Liger. The film will release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Vijay will play the role of a mixed martial arts fighter. Liger is directed by Karan Johar and stars Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. Actor Mike Tyson will also be seen in a special role.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut with the film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He has featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati and Nadigaiyar Thilagam among more. Vijay Deverakonda also featured in World Famous Lover.