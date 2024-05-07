Viral: Ranbir Kapoor's Reaction To A Fan Gifting Him Raha's Portrait

Ranbir Kapoor pictured with a fan. (courtesy: devi.arts)

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event, where he got a super cute present from a fan. Ranbir was gifted a hand-made portrait of his daughter Raha. The caption on the video shared by the fan read, "Gifted Ranbir Raha's portrait." The video is going insanely viral on social media. Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022 at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha in November the same year.

Check out the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday in November last year. Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump on her Instagram. It was accompanied by a note for her daughter that read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself."

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second rendition of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will reportedly also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. The actor appeared on the new Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni earlier this year.