Viral: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Anniversary Menu Complete With Doodle Of Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor completed two years of marital bliss on April 14. Several photos from the couple's intimate date night have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chef shared two photos on his Instagram stories. One of the pictures features a custom-made menu card. The customised menu features an illustration of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sitting at a table, enjoying spaghetti together. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, stands between them and holds the same strand of noodles. Another image depicts Ranbir Kapoor sitting on Alia Bhatt's lap as they hug each other. The menu card has the date "April 14 '24" written on it.

On Sunday (April 14), Alia Bhatt shared an unseen monochrome photo with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Happy 2, here's to us my love…today & many many years from today.” On the special occasion, Neetu Kapoor also shared an unseen from the couple's pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram story. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Blessings" and accompanied it with multiple red heart emojis. Alia Bhatt's mother also wished the couple and wrote, "Bless you both always and always!"

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November of the same year.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her next project, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina, while Ranbir is preparing for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, the duo will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, featuring Vicky Kaushal, and in the upcoming sequel to Brahmastra.