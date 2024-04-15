Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic With Husband Ranbir Kapoor On 2nd Wedding Anniversary: 'Here's To Us My Love'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated two years of being blissfully married on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, who is gearing up for her next film Jigra, treated fans and followers on Instagram with two lovely pictures. In the first monochrome picture, which seems to be from their post-wedding reception bash, Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a suit while Alia looks stunning in a dress. The second picture is a still from the 2009 animated movie Up, where Carl and Ellie can be seen dancing on the rooftop of a building on a starry evening. In the caption, Alia wrote: “Happy 2. here's to us my love… today & many many years from today.” The Kapoor sisters Kareena-Karisma, Alia's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar dropped comments below the picture, wishing the couple on their big day.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post below:

Ranbir Kapoor's mom and actor Neetu Kapoor also wished the couple. She shared a picture from their pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram feed and wrote in the caption, “Blessings.”

Wishing the couple, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan shared their official wedding picture and wrote, “Happiest Anniversary Darlings,” in the caption.

Alia and Ranbir got married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022.They gave birth to their daughter Raha in November of the same year.

The couple, who will team up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal, had a fantastic start to the year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took home the coveted Best Actress and Best Actor prizes at the Filmfare Awards, which was held in January for their stellar performances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Animal respectively.