Viral: Priyanka Chopra's Pic With Katrina Kaif And Sonali Bendre. Enough Said

An inside photo from the event. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Some of the biggest Bollywood celebs attended the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Priyanka Chopra, who skipped the red carpet photo-op, was pictured at the event and she posed with a few friends last night. In one of the frames, the former Miss World is seen posing with her Jee Le Zaraa co-star Katrina Kaif, friend and actor Sonali Bendre and philanthropist Pinky Reddy, who originally shared the photo on her Instagram story. The photo is viral, naturally.

Seethe viral photo shared by the fan club here:

Another candid click of Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a neon green saree at the event is viral.

Priyanka Chopra flew to Mumbai last week. She attended the opening night of the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival earlier. See photos here:

Earlier, stylist Ami Patel shared photos of Priyanka Chopra posing at Mumbai's Marine Drive. ICYMI, see the photos here:

Priyanka Chopra has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, speaking of Katrina Kaif, she was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film released last year. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.