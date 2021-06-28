Viral: Pics Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Raising A Toast After Their Wedding Ceremony

A fan page shared this photo of Deepika and Ranveer. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone_bangalorefc)

It has been more than 2 years since Bollywood's most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy's Lake Como but their fans still can't get over their dreamy wedding. Now, a bunch of unseen pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony have surfaced online. The pictures capture Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raising a toast in their wedding outfits. In two of these viral pictures, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen holding champagne glasses in their hands. In the other two pictures, the duo are all smiles as they can be seen enjoying a boat ride. The pictures look like they were clicked after the couple's Konkani wedding. The pictures have sent the Internet into a tizzy with fan pages sharing them on Instagram and Twitter. These unseen pictures are surely treat to the fans of the couple.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in an intimate ceremony in November 2018. As mentioned above, the destination was Italy's Lake Como and the venue was Villa del Balbianello. The couple kept their wedding extremely private as only their relatives and close friends attended the functions. The couple had a traditional Konkani wedding which was followed by a North Indian wedding. They later organised grand reception parties in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Deepika and Ranveer dated for a long time before getting married. The duo have worked together in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They are all set to co-star in sports-drama 83. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the filn, Deepika will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.