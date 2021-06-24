Not Missing Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's PDA Anymore. See Her Comment On His Post

Ranveer Singh shared this picture.(Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Just when we were starting to miss Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media PDA, the actress dropped a mushy comment on the actor's recent post. Ranveer Singh, on Wednesday, dropped a bunch of new pictures of himself on Instagram and Deepika Padukone couldn't help but leave a comment claiming something that is totally hers. "Mine," Deepika wrote in her comment on Ranveer's post. She also added a few emojis to the comment including a heart emoji. Fans of the couple couldn't resist but obsess over Deepika's comment. They left many comments in response to Deepika's comment on Ranveer's post. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen dressed in a black T-shirt. He captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are absolute fan of each other and it totally shows in their social media PDA. Earlier in April, Deepika Padukone dropped a stunning picture of herself on Instagram and Ranveer Singh was all praises for his wife. He dropped two comments back-to-back on her post. "Kya baat hai, baby," Ranveer wrote in one comment, while the other one read: "Elegance ki mooorat." Not to mention that he added loads of heart emojis to his comments to express his love for his wife.

Deepika recently launched her website and its biography section features several amazing pieces including Ranveer Singh's honest words about her. An excerpt from Ranveer's description of Deepika on the website reads: "Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste - she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilient, grit and an iron-will."

In March, the couple treated their fans to two goofy videos. In the first video, the couple combined two Instagram trends to create a fabulous reel that broke the Internet. They combined the Silhouette Challenge with Ring a Ring a Rosies.

In another video, the couple could be seen dancing like nobody's watching them. Besides the video, the Internet was also obsessed with the couple's quirky outfits. "Werk it baby," Deepika captioned the post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. They had a traditional Konkani wedding followed by a North Indian wedding. They later hosted grand receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru for their friends and relatives.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will soon co-star in sports-drama 83.