On Deepika Padukone's New Website, No 1 Fan Ranveer Singh Writes: 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her'

So, here's what been keeping Deepika Padukone busy. The 35-year-old actress launched her new website on Thursday and she couldn't be more excited. Sharing glimpses of her website on social media, Deepika said it comprises "elements that are an extension of my personality" and said that it's a deeper look into the real version of her. The biography section on Deepika's website is studded with several gems, among them is one by her husband Ranveer Singh, who describes her in the most honest of words. "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife," Ranveer Singh begins his piece. Deepika and Ranveer got married in a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como in 2018.

Here's Deepika Padukone, through Ranveer Singh's eyes and in Ranveer Singh's words: "Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste - she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilient, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she's a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

Deepika's bio section also has special comments from the filmmakers she's worked with - Farah Khan, who helmed Deepika's Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om and Kabir Khan, with whom Deepika worked in Ranveer Singh-led '83. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who was in charge of Deepika's wedding looks, described the actress as a friend.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be seen co-starring with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled drama, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She recently announced her second collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan for the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern.