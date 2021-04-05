The Intern: Welcomed By Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan Takes Over Rishi Kapoor's Role

Deepika Padukone shared poster of The Intern (courtesy deepikapadukone )

We have some great news for Piku fans. Deepika Padukone is all set for her second collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. The 35-year-old actress welcomed Amitabh Bachchan aboard for the Hindi adaptation of The Intern. Describing Big B as her "favourite co-star", Deepika made the big announcement on Instagram and said: "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming Amitabh Bachchan to the Indian adaptation of The Intern." Amitabh Bachchan has been cast in the role which was supposed to be played by Rishi Kapoor initially - Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year. After Rishi Kapoor's death, an update on the film's status was eagerly awaited.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here. She's also co-producing the movie.

On Twitter, sharing the poster of The Intern, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "One more time Indian Adaptation of The Intern." Tagging the film's team, Mr Bachchan added: "Looking forward."

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan posted:

Last year, Deepika Padukone announced The Intern - the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern - in which Rishi Kapoor was to feature in the role originally played by Robert De Niro. Deepika was roped in for the role played by Anne Hathaway.

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan were cast as daughter and father in Shoojit Sircar's 2015 movie Piku. Apart from sweeping the Filmfare Awards, Piku was also recognized at the National Film Awards. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor National Award for his portrayal of an aged father in the slice-of-life drama.