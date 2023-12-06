Viral Pic: Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh Hung Out At The Archies Screening

Ranbir Kapoor with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: bollywood__fanz)

The screening of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was held in Mumbai last night and the guest list was huge. Ranbir Kapoor, basking in the success of his latest release Animal, attended the event with mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. Ranveer Singh arrived solo as his wife Deepika Padukone was in Los Angeles for this year's Academy Museum Gala. Meanwhile, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh chilling together at the film's screening is going viral on the Internet and has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to them.

Check out the viral photos from last night's screening here:

Netflix India also shared some photos inside photos from the screening and captioned the post, "One magical night, countless emotion." The album also has an inside photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Neetu Kapoor seated together during the film screening which was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night.

Swipe to see the aforementioned photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor had two releases this year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres earlier this year and it performed well at the box office. Last year, Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.