Ranveer Singh On 'Skepticism' Over Don 3 Announcement: 'This Is Only Natural'

Actor Ranveer Singh talked about how he is preparing himself for his upcoming film Don and also discussed the rise of Indian cinema on global platform, giving the example of RRR. He said in a recent chat with Deadline, "I'm hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema." He added, "The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of skepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism. So, this is only natural."

The 1978 version of Don featured Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles as a vicious mafia don and his doppelganger Vijay, who replaces him and attempts to track down the specifics of his criminal actions.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar created the original version, and in 2006, the latter's son, Farhan Akhtar, relaunched the series starring Shah Rukh Khan, who also appeared in a 2011 sequel.

He added, "Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars, the significance of that is not lost on me. So, I will give it my best shot and you will see the very best of me and I will put my best foot forward for Don undoubtedly."

Ranveer Singh also discussed Indian cinema's global development, which was fueled by box office success RRR, which won the Oscar for Best Song earlier this year for its infectious Naatu Naatu song, Deadline reported.

It was the first nomination and win for an Indian cinema song ever. "We are on the cusp of an explosion," said Singh. "I think RRR is the first sign of that. It's like a volcano, just bubbling and the first burst is RRR and I'm confident there will be no looking back."

Apart from Don, he will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor.

