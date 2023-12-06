Animal Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Now At A Whopping Rs 283 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues to roar at the box office. The film, which entered the ₹200-crore club within just 3 days of its release, is eyeing to breach the ₹300-crore mark soon. On Day 5, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has minted ₹38.25 crore (all languages) at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Following this, Animal's total collection now stands at ₹283.74 crore. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor's power-packed role, performances by other actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol have received praise from the audience. Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film after Kabir Singh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had previously informed that Animal(Hindi version) passed "the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks". With regional dubs contributing another ₹29 crore, Animal's total collection stood at ₹246.23 crore. Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Animal is a blockbuster. Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks, the exceptional hold on a working day is an eye-opener. Biggest Monday Ever. Friday 54.75 crore, Saturday 58.37 crore, Sunday 63.46 crore, Monday 40.06 cr. Total: ₹ 216.64 crore. Hindi version. Nett BOC. Keeping its unstoppable run in mind, Animal will be a one-horse race till the Christmas biggies arrive. 2023 will go down as a landmark year in the history of Hindi cinema, with three ₹500+ crore films [NBOC]: Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. Animal has the power and stamina to join this illustrious list. Animal [South Indian languages] Friday 9.05 crore, Saturday 8.90 crore, Sunday 7.23 crore, Monday 4.41 crore. Total: ₹29.59 crore. All languages total: ₹246.23 crore Nett BOC.”

‘ANIMAL' IS A BLOCKBUSTER…#Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an EYE-OPENER… BIGGEST MONDAY EVER… Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: ₹ 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/03KeVR3vu9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2023

Animal revolves around the troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol, who essays the role of antagonist Abrar Haque in the movie, has become a fan favourite. Talking about his character in Animal, Bobby Deol in conversation with news agency PTI, said, “There's good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character. 'I'm doing nothing wrong, I'm right in whatever I do'. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong. I was not put into a situation where I was not convinced or had to be convinced or felt awkward. I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way.”

He added, “He is obsessed with revenge. So, when you get so obsessed, you don't see what is good and bad, you just want to finish someone. That's how it is. In the film, he has suffered... It's a trauma that has made him this Animal kind of a person.”

Animal hit the theatres on December 1 alongside Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It has been backed by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.