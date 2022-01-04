Viral Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor With A Fan

Alia-Ranbir with a fan.(courtesy: ranjali_kapoor)

There's hardly a week when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor do not occupy a spot on the list of trends. The star couple is trending yet again for a picture which features them posing along with a fan. The photograph happens to from the couple's latest vacation. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went on a mini vacation together and they ushered in 2022 together. During their stay there, they went on a safari, pictures from which Alia shared on her Instagram earlier. Another picture from their getaway was simply curated by the many fan pages dedicated to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in which they can be seen posing with a fan.

Take a look at the post here:

Alia Bhatt, on January 1, shared pictures from the getaway and she wrote in her caption: "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more! Happy new year."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently holiday together. Last year, they celebrated New Year with each other's families in Ranthambore. On Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, the couple went on a trip to Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.