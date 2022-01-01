New Year 2022: Alia Bhatt Celebrates With The Usual Suspect Ranbir Kapoor. Pics Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt stepped into 2022 with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor by her side. The couple, who flew out of Mumbai a few days ago, celebrated New Year's Eve together, pictures from which Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram profile. Alia, sharing happy solo pictures of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from the getaway, made a reference to the popular Hakuna Matata song from Disney's The Lion King and wrote in her caption: "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile ... Be simple and love more! Happy new year." In the comments section, Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote: "Wise words." Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Arjun Kapoor commented: #nadaanparindeys.

See what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt also changed her Instagram profile picture. She shared a picture from her getaway. The picture was shared by several fan pages.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently holiday together. Last year, they celebrated New Year with each other's families in Ranthambore. On Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, the couple went on a trip to Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.