Alia Bhatt's 33rd Birthday Sealed With Ranbir Kapoor's Sweet Kiss And A Card From Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha in Hong Kong. The actress took to Instagram yesterday to share a carousel of pictures from the heartfelt celebrations with her family.

The carousel begins with Ranbir Kapoor planting a peck on Alia's cheek. The other pics feature a birthday card from her daughter Raha, posing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and visiting Hong Kong's Disneyland.

Have a look here:

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Returning From Latter's Birthday Celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor left paparazzi in splits with his playful remark recently when he arrived in the city with wife Alia Bhatt after celebrating her birthday in Hong Kong this year.

In a video, Ranbir and Alia were seen exiting the airport while paparazzi gathered around to capture the couple.

As the photographers greeted Alia and wished her a happy birthday, Ranbir jokingly asked them if they had brought a birthday cake for the birthday girl.

When the paparazzi replied that they had forgotten to bring one, the actor responded in a playful tone, shaking his head in mock disappointment.

His light-hearted reaction left the photographers giggling, making for a light-hearted moment outside the airport.

As the couple returned to the country, Ranbir kept his look casual and travel-ready, wearing a navy blue T-shirt paired with a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Alia, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable airport look. She wore an oversized white sweatshirt with matching loose trousers.

Their daughter Raha was not seen with them in the video as they walked out of the airport.

The couple had travelled to Hong Kong for a special birthday getaway along with little Raha.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15.

Work

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Yash Raj Films' Alpha with Sharvari.

ALSO READ | Viral: Alia Bhatt Spotted In Hong Kong With Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Ahead Of Her 33rd Birthday