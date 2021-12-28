It's Vacation Time For Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor. See Airport Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt photographed at the Mumbai airport.

It's holiday season, which also marks the return of celeb airport looks. On Tuesday, we spotted rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at the Mumbai airport. The other Bollywood couple who were spotted at the Mumbai airport are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The stars were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. Both Alia and Ranbir happily posed for the shutterbugs. Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dating started doing the rounds in 2018, when they made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married.

Take a look at the pictures from the airport here:

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictured at the airport.

Alia and Ranbir are Brahmastra co-stars.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently holiday together. Last year, they celebrated New Year with each other's families in Ranthambore. This year, on Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, the couple went on a trip to Jodhpur. Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from their date and she captioned it: "Happy birthday, my life." See the post here:

During their Jodhpur stay, Alia and Ranbir went for a safari, a video from which was shared by several fan clubs on social media and went insanely viral.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.