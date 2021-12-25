Christmas 2021: Inside Alia Bhatt And Family's Celebrations With Ranbir Kapoor, Mom Neetu And Ayan Mukerji

Christmas 2021: Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a red dress on Christmas eve

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen shared glimpses of their Christmas party

Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor were pictured outside Alia's residence on Friday

Christmas eve was all about family time for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor this year. The couple celebrated the festival with their families - a get-together was hosted by Alia Bhatt on Friday. Ranbir Kapoor came along with his mom and actress Neetu Kapoor. The duo were pictured outside Alia Bhatt's residence. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, as well as Neetu Kapoor, shared glimpses of the Christmas party on their respective Instagram profiles. The get-together was also attended by Ayan Mukerji, who has directed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Sharing a picture with Alia and Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "My beautiful people."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making their fans blush since the start of this month, courtesy their PDA. Recently, during the trailer launch of Brahmastra in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor asked Alia Bhatt the "shaadi" question. "Humari kab hogi?" he can be seen asking the actress in a viral clip.

This time last year, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt in an interview. He told film critic Rajeev Masand: "It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will release on September 9 next year.