Trending: Pics Of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli And Karan Johar From Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch In Hyderabad

Rajamouli, Ayan Mukerji, Nagarjuna, Ranbir, Alia and Karan Johar in Hyderabad.

After unveiling the motion poster of their upcoming film Brahmastra - Part One in Hindi in New Delhi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar flew to Hyderabad to launch the motion posters in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. SS Rajamouli, who has directed Alia Bhatt in his next film RRR, will present Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Alia attended the event in a blue sequin top and matching mini skirt. Ranbir Kapoor, as usual, was looking dashing in a maroon tee and jeans. Pictures from the event has been trending on Twitter since Saturday morning.

SS Rajamouli, Ayan Mukerji, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Brahmastra motion poster launch.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, Rajamouli wrote: "Glad to be presenting Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hope you like the Motion Poster and everything from #Brahmastra that comes after this."

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were criticised earlier this week on the Internet for allegedly breaking COVID safety rules - Karan Johar for hosting a dinner where four people - Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, tested positive for COVID-19 and Alia Bhatt for flying to New Delhi to promote Brahmastra after attending the dinner at Karan Johar's. Both Alia and KJO tested negative for the virus after the dinner. Karan Johar even issued a statement in which he denied that his house was a "hotspot for COVID."

Coming back to Brahmastra, at the motion poster launch, SS Rajamouli said he is "proud" to be associated with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after Baahubali. Dharma Productions had distributed the film in Hindi.

"Ayan's vision is a new chapter in Indian cinema. I am proud to be associated with Dharma Productions once again after 'Baahubali'. Karan has a profound understanding and sensibility for good films and I feel proud to partner with him again, and with Fox Star Studios to present this film," Rajamouli said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.

Rajamouli added that the filmmaking journey of Brahmastra reminds him of his own hits - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

"The concept of 'Brahmastra' is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. The film perfectly marries themes from ancient Indian culture with modern technology, and with cutting edge VFX that will blow your mind! In many ways, it reminds me of 'Baahubali' - a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making 'Brahmastra' patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for 'Baahubali'," said Rajamouli in a statement.

Karan Johar also shared pictures with the actors, SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji from the poster launch event. He wrote: "It has been nothing short of an honour to have the phenomenal Rajamouli grace us with his presence and shower us with unflinching support as always, by presenting #Brahmastra in 4 other languages today. Also, the ever so wonderful Nagarjuna who has been a strong pillar of support and strength by playing a part in the film and our lives! Truly, there's nothing more assuring and comforting to look around and see such impeccable people working towards something so magical!"

Brahmastra - Part One, the first part of the trilogy, will release worldwide theatrically on September 9 next year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers and Alia Bhatt plays his love interest in the film.

