Alia Bhatt Did Not Break COVID Rules By Flying To Delhi, Says Mumbai Civic Body

Actor Alia Bhatt has not violated COVID-safety protocols by flying to New Delhi, Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC has said. Alia, who was at a dinner last week where four guests later tested positive for the virus, flew to New Delhi on Tuesday to promote her film Brahmastra and has been criticised on social media for doing so. A senior BMC official told news agency PTI that Alia Bhatt had a negative COVID test report and was not in breach of quarantine rules. "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, reports PTI.

Alia Bhatt, who battled COVID earlier this year, was pictured flying out of Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday; she returned on Thursday:

Alia Bhatt leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday (Left) and returning to Mumbai on Thursday (Right).

On Friday, a BMC team was pictured at Alia's home in Mumbai to sanitize the area:

A BMC team was pictured at Alia Bhatt's home in Mumbai.

A dinner held at filmmaker Karan Johar's Mumbai home on December 8 has been criticised as a super-spreader after four guests tested positive for COVID - Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. A member of Kareena's domestic staff tested positive later as did Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Karan Johar tested negative twice and denied that his house was a "hotspot for COVID" in a statement, explaining that there were only eight guests at the dinner. Kareena Kapoor also released a statement denying that she had been irresponsible by attending the dinner; one guest had been coughing and should not have attended, her statement said. Unconfirmed reports suggest this person was Seema Khan who was the first of the four dinner guests to test positive, according to the BMC. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor was at the dinner as well and so were Amrita's sister Malaika Arora and Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, both of whom recovered from the virus this year.

Alia Bhatt, co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji were in New Delhi to release the motion poster of their trilogy Brahmastra, part one of which will release in September 2022. Alia has also been travelling to film her new project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Kapoor and directed by Karan Johar.