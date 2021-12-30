RRR Director SS Rajamouli On Alia Bhatt And Ajay Devgn's Roles: 'They Are Cameos, Won't Cheat My Audience'

Alia Bhatt in RRR. (courtesy: youtube)

SS Rajamouli, whose next project is RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, spilled the beans on Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's roles in the film. In an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker said, "A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir's character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt.

The Baahubali director added, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."

RRR boasts of an impressive cast which includes Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. RRR, set in the 1920's, is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem."

The multilingual project was scheduled to hit the screens on October 13 this year. However, the film's release date has now been shifted to January 7, 2022.

It is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. RRR was initially slated to release on July 30, 2020. However, the film's shooting was halted due to the pandemic and the film's director SS Rajamouli had contracted the virus last year. The film's lead actors Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt too had tested positive for Covid-19.