Viral Pic From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fan Meet In New York

"You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you've had in my life," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fan wrote

Read Time: 2 mins
A fan pictured with Aishwarya. (courtesy: jereereyna)
New Delhi:

A true blue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan met her in New York and shared the experience of her meet in an Instagram post, which is going viral. A fan named Jeree Reyna shared a new picture with Aishwarya. She also posted a throwback click from an old meeting with the former Miss World. Sharing her experience, the fan wrote, "Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid. Swipe to see me at my most unhinged Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you've had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world."

Check out the post shared by the fan here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trishaa, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.

