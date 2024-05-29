Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Slaying As Usual In New Monochrome Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has caused quite a stir on the Internet with her recent Instagram post. The actress treated her fans and followers to a glimpse behind the scenes of her preparation for the Cannes red carpet appearance. After returning from the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya shared a series of stunning snapshots. In one picture, the actress, dressed in a bathrobe, seems focused on applying mascara as she gazes into the mirror. Another photo shows Aishwarya striking a pose while seated in her makeup chair. No caption needed. She added the hashtags #cannes2024, #cannesfilmfestival and #worthit to her post.

Needless to say, fans are absolutely delighted by these pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A fan wrote, "She could have gone out like this on the red carpet and slayed." Another one commented, "The most beautiful woman on earth." While an Instagram user wrote, "Queen," another comment read, "Goddess of Beauty." A comment read, "Beauty beyond the scope of words." Yet another one wrote, "she is an icon, she is a legend."

The OG style queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stole the spotlight during her red carpet appearances at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress opted for an ensemble that was both dramatic and stunning. For her second red carpet appearance, she picked a silver outfit with turquoise-green accents from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. She left her tresses open in soft curls.

For the unversed, this was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 22nd year at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been delivering jaw-dropping red-carpet looks over the years. Who could forget last year's spectacle? A shimmering silver gown paired with a dramatic black bow and an extravagant silver hood and train stole the show./p>

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes journey began in 2002 when she made a red carpet debut wearing a Neeta Lulla saree and heavy gold jewellery for the premiere of her film Devdas. She was accompanied by her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The next year, she was on the Cannes jury.