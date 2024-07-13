Emraan Hashmi On Calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Plastic': 'I Regret It, It Was Distasteful'

Emraan shared this image. (courtesy: EmraanHashmi)

DYK: Emraan Hashmi once referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as "plastic" during the rapid-fire round on the fourth season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan. Following his comment in 2014, the actor faced heavy backlash. In an interview with Lallantop, he addressed his contentious comment about Aishwarya and said, "I would love to apologise if she felt offended."

During the interview, Emraan Hashmi was asked if he regrets calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan "plastic," to which he promptly responded, "I regret it. I keep saying that I have utmost respect for everyone I spoke about." Elaborating further, he admitted, "I regret it because it was distasteful. Lately, people have become very sensitive. People get mad at everything on social media. In terms of the show, we were playing a game, it was all in jest. It was supposed to be taken sportingly. There are many such games in the show. Earlier, people weren't this sensitive."

He continued, "Recently, Karan Johar himself confessed that the rapid fire round in the latest season of the show was the most boring. It's because now, the environment has completely changed. You can't give such answers anymore. At that time, I just wanted to win the hamper and I ended up saying what I said." ICYMI: Aishwarya never directly reacted to the comment. In an interview with Filmfare in 2019, the actress said the worst thing anyone has ever said about her is that she is "fake and plastic."

When asked if he ever met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi said, "I have waited outside Aishwarya Rai's van for about three hours just to catch a glimpse of her after her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. I was a huge fan. Mohit and I were shooting in Filmistan, I told him, 'You cannot go anywhere.' So we waited together. I still am a big fan of hers."

He added, "I have never met her. I have never had a conversation with her. I would love to meet her. And I would love to apologise if she felt bad about it. I will have to meet her and ask her. I am sorry if I offended you."