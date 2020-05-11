Viral: Kareena And Karisma Kapoor In A Rare Throwback Pic

Kareena with Karisma. (courtesy therealkareenakapoor)

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor often feature on the trends list, courtesy their Instagram posts and most pictures featuring the popular sister duo, are likely to go viral. The reason we brought this up today is because we chanced upon a throwback picture of the sister duo and it is going insanely viral. In the photograph, Kareena can be seen dressed in a pastel lehenga, while Karisma can be seen wearing a bright purple outfit. We also got a glimpse of Kareena and Karisma's mother Babita in the photograph. The picture was originally shared by fan clubs and is spreading like wildfire on social media.

Check out the picture here:

On Sunday, Kareena shared a Mother's Day post, featuring her son Taimur, which was cuteness overloaded. She wrote in the caption: "This pretty much sums up Mother's Day and well... Every other day with Tim. Happy Mother's Day."

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wished her mother Babita on the occasion of Mother's Day, by posting a picture of herself along with Babita and sister Kareena. She wrote in the caption: "From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother's Day."

Kareena Kapoor's last theatrical release was the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump.

On the professional front, Karsima was last seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. In terms of films, she made a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan , Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, in the lead roles.

Kareena and Karisma are the granddaughters of Raj Kapoor. Their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita are also actors. Karisma made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, while Kareena stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2000 drama Refugee, opposite Abhishek Bachchan.