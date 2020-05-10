For Kareena Kapoor, 'Every Other Day' Is Mother's Day With Taimur By Her Side

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has her own quintessential way of doing things, which we simply love. Kareena, 39, posted a goofy albeit super cute picture with her son Taimur Ali Khan on Mother's Day. In her post, Kareena wrote: "This pretty much sums up Mother's Day and well... Every other day with Tim (Taimur).Happy Mother's Day." The picture is a perfect amalgamation of Kareena's amazing expressions and Taimur's cuteness. The comments section on Kareena's post was flooded with heart reacts from fans. Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Gorgeous people." In a separate comment, she added, "Miss you and Karisma Kapoor." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and Bollywood actress Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor wished her mother Babita on the occasion of Mother's Day, by posting a picture of herself along with Babita and sister Kareena. She wrote in the caption: "From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother's Day."

Kareena Kapoor met husband Saif Ali Khan during the filming of the 2008 film Tashan. They have co-starred in films like Omkara, Tashan, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan. They got married in the year 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.